Huskers Add & Lose Running Backs

USC Running Back Markese Stepp announced he is transferring to Nebraska. The Indianapolis native will still have three years of eligibility remaining, as he took a redshirt in 2018 after playing in four games. He played in 15 games over three seasons with USC. Over his career, Stepp who has been slowed by injuries has 100 carries for 505 yards and six touchdowns, to go along with four catches for 35 yards. He replaces Dedric Mills who has decided to move on to the NFL after rushing for 396 yards on 84 carries this past season.