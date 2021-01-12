class="post-template-default single single-post postid-507751 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Huskers Add Talented Receiver | KRVN Radio

Huskers Add Talented Receiver

BY Jayson Jorgensen | January 12, 2021
Home News Regional Sports
Huskers Add Talented Receiver
Samauri Toure-Photo Courtesy Montana Athletics

Lincoln-On the day it was announced the Wandale Robinson was leaving the Nebraska football program, the Huskers found out they are adding an interesting transfer.  NU is getting one of the top offensive players at the FCS level as Montana wide receiver Samauri Toure announced he will play for the big red. The 6-3 190 pound senior has one year of eligibility remaining. As a junior, Toure was named a first-team All-American and was second in all of FCS with 87 catches for 1,495 yards and 13 touchdowns. Toure had more catches in 2019 than all of Nebraska’s wide receivers combined in 2020. He needed just 37 more catches and 533 yards to become Montana’s all-time leading receiver.

 

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: