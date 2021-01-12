Huskers Add Talented Receiver

Lincoln-On the day it was announced the Wandale Robinson was leaving the Nebraska football program, the Huskers found out they are adding an interesting transfer. NU is getting one of the top offensive players at the FCS level as Montana wide receiver Samauri Toure announced he will play for the big red. The 6-3 190 pound senior has one year of eligibility remaining. As a junior, Toure was named a first-team All-American and was second in all of FCS with 87 catches for 1,495 yards and 13 touchdowns. Toure had more catches in 2019 than all of Nebraska’s wide receivers combined in 2020. He needed just 37 more catches and 533 yards to become Montana’s all-time leading receiver.