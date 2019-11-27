Huskers Add Two JUCO Prospects To 2020 Class

The Nebraska football team continues to try and bolster up their roster and yesterday they landed two JUCO defenders to help the Blackshirts. Junior Aho, a 6’3 245 pound outside linebacker out of Roswell New Mexico Military Institute announced his commitment to the Big Red after mulling offers from Kansas, Minnesota, SMU, and others. Aho is also a 4-for-3 transfer, meaning he has three years of eligibility plus a redshirt as well. His freshman stats are solid as well with 37 tackles, eight for loss, three and a half sacks, and one fumble recovery which was returned for a score. He is set to graduate from NMMI in May, so he could be in Lincoln for summer conditioning.

Shortly after Aho committed, Nebraska got a pledge from inside linebacker Jamoi Hodge. Hodge is a 6’2 225-pound athlete who held offers from many schools including Arizona and SMU. Hodge can sign in December as he’s a full academic qualifier, and begin participating this spring. He will have three years of eligibility as well to complete in four years. In seven games at Independence Kansas, he racked up 32 tackles and one sack.