Huskers Announce 2019 Team Awards

The Nebraska football team announced its team award winners on Sunday evening, including four awards that will also be presented at the Outland Trophy dinner in Omaha on Jan. 15.

Senior cornerback Lamar Jackson earned the Guy Chamberlin Trophy after his standout 2019 campaign. Jackson led the Huskers with 12 pass breakups and tied for the team lead with three interceptions. For his play, Jackson earned second-team All-Big Ten honors this season. In addition to capturing the Chamberlin Trophy, Jackson was named as the Huskers’ 2019 Defensive MVP.

Senior linebacker Mohamed Barry was presented the Tom Novak Award. Barry led Nebraska in tackles for the second consecutive season in 2019, and earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors.

A pair of native Nebraskans who were walk-ons in the Husker program earned the Fischer Native Son and The Cornhusker awards. Senior running back Wyatt Mazour, a native of Albion, Neb., was recognized with the Native Son Award, while senior defensive back and Seward High school graduate Reid Karel received The Cornhusker.

Sophomore defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt earned Nebraska’s Lifter of the Year Award, an honor that dates back to 1974. Junior tight end Jack Stoll won the Pat Clare Award for perseverance and determination to overcome injuries.

Junior offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes was recognized as the Huskers’ Offensive MVP. Jaimes was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten choice and has started 33 consecutive games at offensive tackle. Nebraska also presented player-of-the-year awards for each position group and the scout team.

2019 Nebraska Football Award Winners

Guy Chamberlin Trophy (voted by media): Lamar Jackson, CB

The Guy Chamberlin Trophy dates back to 1967 and is presented to the senior player who has shown by his play and contributions to the betterment of the Nebraska football team that he has the qualities and dedication of Chamberlin to the Cornhusker tradition.

Tom Novak Award (voted by media): Mohamed Barry, LB

Established in 1950, the Novak Award is presented to the senior who “best exemplifies courage and determination despite all odds in the manner of Nebraska All-America center Tom Novak.”

Cletus Fischer Native Son Award (chosen by coaching staff): Wyatt Mazour, RB

The Native Son Award is named in honor of former Nebraska assistant coach Cletus Fischer. Chosen by the coaching staff, the Native Son Award is presented to the senior player who best exemplifies the following qualities—good work ethic, competitiveness, leadership, forthrightness, sense of humor, pride, loyalty and love of Nebraska.

The Cornhusker (chosen by coaching staff): Reid Karel, S

The Cornhusker is presented to a player who started their Nebraska career as a walk-on and made the largest contribution to the team in their last season of eligibility.

Pat Clare Award (chosen by coaching and medical staff): Jack Stoll, TE

The Pat Clare Award is presented in recognition of the player who has best exemplified the commitment and courage to overcome injury, while at the same time serving as an inspiration to his teammates in his return to the field.

Lifter of the Year (chosen by staff): Cam Taylor-Britt, DB

Presented to a Husker player in recognition of his dedication, work ethic and commitment in the weight room.

Players of the Year (chosen by coaching staff)

Offensive MVP: Brenden Jaimes, OT

Defensive MVP: Lamar Jackson, CB

Offensive Back: Adrian Martinez, QB

Receiver: JD Spielman, WR

Offensive Line: Matt Farniok, OT

Defensive Line: Khalil Davis, DE

Linebacker: Collin Miller, ILB

Defensive Back: Dicaprio Bootle, CB/S

Special Teams: Eli Sullivan, S

Offensive Scout: Travis Vokolek, TE

Defensive Scout: Garrett Snodgrass, LB