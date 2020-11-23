Huskers Announce 23-Game Season Schedule

The Nebraska women’s basketball team announced its 2020-21 season schedule after receiving its Big Ten schedule from the conference on Monday, Nov. 23.

The Huskers are set to tip-off their season against Oral Roberts on Friday, Dec. 4, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, before completing their opening weekend against Idaho State on Sunday, Dec. 6. Game times and television/streaming designations will be announced at a later date.

After playing a pair of home non-conference games, Nebraska will jump into its 20-game regular-season conference schedule at home with the first of two regular-season Big Ten games against Illinois on Thursday, Dec. 10. The game at Pinnacle Bank Arena between the Huskers and Fighting Illini will mark the earliest game for Nebraska against a conference opponent since 1981, when the Big Red faced Iowa State at the Devaney Center on Nov. 24. That was the last season prior to the Big Eight Conference adapting a standard regular-season schedule for women’s basketball in 1982-83.

The Big Red will wrap up a three-game non-conference schedule at Creighton on Monday, Dec. 14. The annual game against the Jays will tip at 5 p.m.at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha with live statewide television coverage by NET.

The Huskers return to conference action with their first Big Ten road game at Indiana on Sunday, Dec. 20, before playing a second straight game in the Hoosier State at Purdue on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Those two contests will be the only games for Nebraska against the Indiana schools during the regular season. The other Big Ten single plays for the Huskers in 2020-21 include a road game at Michigan (Jan. 7), a home game against Ohio State (Jan. 16), a home game against Wisconsin (Jan. 28) and a home game against defending Big Ten co-champion Maryland (Feb. 14).

Nebraska will celebrate the holiday season with a week off from competition (Dec. 24-30), before returning to Big Ten home action against Northwestern on Thursday, Dec. 31. It will be the first of two meetings between the Huskers and the Wildcats, who shared the 2020 Big Ten regular-season title with Maryland. The Huskers will conclude the season series with Northwestern on Wednesday, Feb. 17, in Evanston, Ill.

In addition to the Big Ten double plays against Northwestern and Illinois, Nebraska’s season also will feature double plays against Rutgers (Jan. 3/Feb. 7), Michigan State (Jan. 10/Feb. 27), Minnesota (Jan. 19/Feb. 24), Penn State (Feb. 4/Feb. 21) and Iowa (Feb. 10/March 5 or 6).

The Big Ten women’s basketball tournament is expected to be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, March 9-13.

2020-21 Nebraska Women’s Basketball Schedule

Dec. 4 (Friday) – Oral Roberts – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Dec. 6 (Sunday) – Idaho State – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Dec. 10 (Thursday) – Illinois – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Dec. 14 (Monday) – @Creighton (5 p.m.) – D.J. Sokol Arena (Omaha) – NET

Dec. 20 (Sunday) – @Indiana – Bloomington, Ind.

Dec. 23 (Wednesday) – @Purdue – West Lafayette, Ind.

Dec. 31 (Thursday) – Northwestern – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Jan. 3 (Sunday) – Rutgers – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Jan. 7 (Thursday) – @Michigan – Ann Arbor, Mich.

Jan. 10 (Sunday) – @Michigan State – East Lansing, Mich.

Jan. 16 (Saturday) – Ohio State – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Jan. 19 (Tuesday) – Minnesota – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Jan. 25 (Monday) – @Illinois – Champaign, Ill.

Jan. 28 (Thursday) – Wisconsin – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Feb. 4 (Thursday) – @Penn State – University Park, Pa.

Feb. 7 (Sunday) – @Rutgers – Piscataway, N.J.

Feb. 10 (Wednesday) – Iowa – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Feb. 14 (Sunday) – Maryland – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Feb. 17 (Wednesday) – @Northwestern – Evanston, Ill.

Feb. 21 (Sunday) – Penn State – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Feb. 24 (Wednesday) – @Minnesota – Minneapolis, Minn.

Feb. 27 (Saturday) – Michigan State – Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 5/6 (Friday/Saturday) – @Iowa – Iowa City, Iowa