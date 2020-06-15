Huskers Announce MBB Non-Conference Schedule

Lincoln – Home games in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and against Creighton highlight the 2020-21 Nebraska men’s basketball non-conference schedule released Monday. The 11-game slate also includes previously announced games against Kansas State in Kansas City, and three games in the Myrtle Beach Invitational in mid-November.

“This non-conference schedule will help prepare us for Big Ten play,” Hoiberg said. “The Myrtle Beach Tournament will give us an early measuring stick with a strong field and three games in a four-day stretch. We also have opportunities with games against Creighton, Kansas State and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, as well as several regional opponents.”

The 2020-21 season opener will feature a family matchup as the Huskers open against Cleveland State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The Vikings are guided by second-year coach Dennis Gates, who is the brother of Husker assistant coach Armon Gates. The meeting is the first between the two programs and one of two first-time foes for the Huskers this season.

Following a game with Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday, Nov. 14, the Huskers will travel to Conway, S.C., for the Myrtle Beach Invitational from Nov. 19-22. The eight-team field includes Charlotte, Dayton, Loyola (Ill.), Missouri, Penn, Pittsburgh and Utah State. The tournament bracket will be announced later this

summer.

The Huskers will return home on Wednesday, Nov. 25 to take on Lamar in the first matchup between the two teams and NU’s final tuneup for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and the start of Big Ten play. The annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge will take place the week of Nov. 30 with the opponent and date announced by the Big Ten and ESPN at a later date. NU will begin conference play with a pair of games following the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Following the start of Big Ten play, NU will return to non-conference action with a pair of highly anticipated games. The Huskers will host Creighton on Saturday, Dec. 12, as the Bluejays most of their roster from a team that won a share of the Big East title. The following weekend, the Huskers will renew one of its oldest rivalries, as Nebraska travels to Kansas City for the meeting with old conference foe Kansas State on Saturday, Dec. 19. It is the start of a three-year series which includes games in Lincoln (2021-22) and Manhattan (2022-23).

Nebraska returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena to close out non-conference action against UMKC (Mon., Dec. 21) and Florida A&M (Tues, Dec. 29) before resuming conference action in early January. The Big Ten will release the 20-game conference schedule later this summer.

The Huskers’ first action will be an exhibition contest against Peru State on Monday, Nov. 2. It will mark the third straight year that NU has taken on an in-state foe as an exhibition contest.

This season, the Huskers return a pair of starters, including rising senior Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who led NU in 3-pointers and ranked second on the team in rebounding, and sophomore Yvan Ouedraogo, who set a school record for rebounds by a Husker freshman. NU adds a trio of sit-out transfers in Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker along with a seven-member recruiting class.