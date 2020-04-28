Huskers announce signing of Trevor Lakes

Lincoln – The Nebraska men’s basketball program added one of most prolific 3-point shooters in the country, as Trevor Lakes has transferred to Nebraska.

Lakes, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward from Lebanon, Ind., spent the last three seasons at the University of Indianapolis, where he totaled nearly 1,000 points and 400 rebounds and helped the Greyhound program to a 62-25 record in that stretch. His 235 3-pointers in three seasons ranked fifth in program history. Lakes enters the 2020-21 season among the top-20 players nationally among all NCAA basketball players in 3-pointers, while he is a career 41 percent shooter from beyond the arc. Lakes has one year of college eligibility remaining.

“We are excited to have Trevor join our program,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He is an elite shooter with size and a high basketball IQ, and his skillset and understanding of the game will allow us to be creative in how we can maximize his abilities in our system. Trevor is a proven scorer who brings experience and a competitive spirit that will push everyone in our gym to play at a higher level.”

Last season, Lakes averaged a team-high 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range to pace Indianapolis to a 24-6 record and a No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Division II Regional Tournament. A second-team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference pick, he led the conference in 3-pointers per game (3.4/gm) while ranking in the top 15 in the GLVC in both scoring (14th) and rebounding (12th). He reached double-figures 26 times, including nine games with at least 20 points, and recorded nine games with at least five 3-pointers. His season high in 2019-20 was a 25-point outburst against Maryville (Mo.) when he went 9-of-16 from the field, including seven 3-pointers. He posted a double-double at Bellarmire with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Lakes also shined in an exhibition win over Loyola (Chicago) with 22 points, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range, and six boards.

He collected All-GLVC honors as a sophomore, as he led the team in scoring at 14.1 ppg, while pulling down 5.5 rebounds per contest. Lakes paced the conference with 3.5 3-pointers per game and shot 39.7 percent from 3-point range, while ranking among conference leaders in scoring (11th), rebounding (12th) and blocked shots (0.7, 12th). He reached double figures 20 times, including five contests with at least 20 points. He tallied a career-high 27 points against Elmhurst and collected his first career double-double against Quincy with 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.

Lakes saw action in 28 games as a freshman, averaging 5.6 points per game while shooting a team-best 45 percent from 3-point range. He had a season-high 21 points against Bluefield State and racked up 19 points, including a perfect 6-of-6 from 3-point range, at Tiffin.

He played his high school at Lebanon High School, averaging 22.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game as a senior, earning IBCA Honorable Mention All-State honors. He also was an All-Area Honorable Mention by the Indy Star and High Honorable Mention All-State by the AP. He played four seasons of basketball at Lebanon High School and one season of golf in high school.