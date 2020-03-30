Huskers announce three-year series with Kansas State

Lincoln – The Nebraska men’s basketball program will resume one of its oldest rivalries beginning next season, as the Huskers and Kansas State have signed an agreement to begin a three-year series starting in 2020-21.

The series will begin on December 19, 2020, with a neutral-site matchup at the Sprint Center in Kansas City before shifting to campus sites the following two seasons. The Wildcats will make their first-ever appearance at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Dec. 18, 2021, while the Huskers will visit Bramlage Coliseum on Dec. 17, 2022, to conclude the series.

“We are excited to renew this series with Kansas State,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg. “There is more than a century of history between the two programs, and this is a matchup that our fans will look forward to over the next three seasons. The series upgrades our non-conference schedule as we build our program. Playing in the Sprint Center this December should also be a fun experience for our fans and student-athletes because of the number of Husker alums in the Kansas City area and the ability to make it a weekend trip around the holidays.”

The series between the Huskers and Wildcats dates back to the 1905-06 season, as the schools were members of the Missouri Valley, Big Eight and Big 12 Conferences before the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. The Wildcats lead the all-time series, 127-93, but the teams have not met since Feb. 23, 2011, a 61-57 Kansas State win in Lincoln. Nebraska’s last win in the series was a 73-51 win at the Devaney Center in 2009.

The Wildcats have won 20 or more games in three of the past four seasons under Bruce Weber, reaching the Elite Eight in the 2017-18 campaign.

Today’s announcement is the second non-conference addition on the 2020-21 Nebraska men’s basketball schedule, as ESPN announced last November that Nebraska will compete in the Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 19-22).