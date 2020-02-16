Huskers Come Up Short Against Boston College

Atlanta, Ga. — In a battle in the circle, Nebraska (5-4) came up just short, falling to Boston College (3-6) on Sunday by score of 2-0 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Olivia Ferrell (2-1) started in the circle and pitched an impressive 6.0 innings. She gave up just two runs on four hits, while recording five strikeouts.

The Husker bats couldn’t crack BC’s Susannah Anderson (3-3), who gave up just two hits in 7.0 innings. She had one walk and six strikeouts. Nebraska’s Tristen Edwards and Brooke Andrews each had one hit off of her.

Boston College took a 1-0 lead in the third after a solo homer.

In the sixth, Andrews hit a one-out double to give Nebraska its first baserunner since Edwards hit a leadoff single in the first. However, the Huskers couldn’t bring the run in. In the bottom of the inning, the Eagles extended their lead to 2-0 after a pair of walks and a single.

In the seventh, the Huskers attempted a comeback effort. Glatter drew a one-out walk and Rylie Unzicker pinch ran for her, but Boston College retired the next two batters to end the game.

The Huskers are back in action next weekend when they take on Oklahoma at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Feb. 21. First pitch is set for 12:30 CT. A live radio broadcast will be available on Huskers.com