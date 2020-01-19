Huskers’ Comeback Attempt Falls Short

– Nebraska’s second-half comeback fell just short, as Indiana posted an 82-74 win over the Huskers Saturday night atArena.

Indiana (14-4, 4-3) used a fast start to the second half, as a 13-2 Hoosier run turned a 46-41 halftime lead into a 19-point bulge only to see Nebraska rally in the final 15 minutes.

The Huskers (7-11, 2-5 Big Ten) slowed the Hoosiers on the defensive end and got to within six and had several chances to pull closer, but Indiana held on for a crucial road win.

Sophomore Cam Mack scored a game-high 20 points and dished out nine assists to lead the Husker offense against the Hoosiers. Mack was one of four Huskers in double digits, along with

Thorir Thorbjarnarson (13 points), Dachon Burke Jr. (12) and Haanif Cheatham (10). Thorbjarnarson also added a season-high nine rebounds and three steals.

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosier offense with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and 13 boards. IU saw double-digit scoring from Joey Brunk (16 points) and Justin Smith (15).

The Huskers seized the momentum early, using an 11-0 spurt to build their largest lead of the game at 23-14 after a Kevin Cross 3-pointer with 12:18 left in the half. Mack carried the Huskers in the opening 20 minutes as he scored 17 points and had five assists in the first half along.

Indiana, which entered the contest hitting just 25 percent from 3-point range, would rally as the Hoosiers hit six 3-pointers in the first half and used runs of 7-0 and 9-0 to build a 42-34 lead after a basket from Jackson-Davis.

Burke and Mack combined for NU’s last 14 points of the half to keep NU within five points at the break.

For the game, Indiana shot 51 percent, while Nebraska shot 40 percent from the field. The Huskers managed an 8-2 edge in steals and also out-performed the Hoosiers in points off turnovers (13-10) and fast break points (11).

The Huskers return to action on Tuesday night, as they travel to Madison, Wis., for a matchup with the Badgers. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. and the game will be on BTN and on the Learfield IMG Husker Sports Network.