Huskers down South Dakota

Lincoln – Teddy Allen scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half, as Nebraska improved to 3-1 on the season with a 76-69 win over South Dakota on Tuesday evening.

Allen and Kobe Webster combined for 13 points in a 19-6 second-half run, turning a 48-43 lead into an 18-point cushion with 6:01 remaining. Allen’s 23 points led five Huskers in double figures, while Webster had eight of his 11 points off the bench in the second half.

Trey McGowens (13), Shamiel Stevenson (11) and Dalano Banton (10) also finished in double figures, as Nebraska shot just 40 percent, but went 21-of-30 from the foul line and out-rebounded the Coyotes, 48-38.

A.J. Plitzuweit finished with 24 points, including four 3-pointers, while Stanley Umude finished with 23 points and added 11 rebounds and five assists for South Dakota, which shot just 35 percent in falling to 0-3 on the season.

The Huskers return to action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Florida A&M. Tipoff is at 1 p.m. and the game will be carried live on BTN and also on the Learfield IMG Husker Sports Network.