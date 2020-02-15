Huskers Fall to Badgers

Lincoln, Neb. – A decisive 21-5 second half run lifted Wisconsin to a 81-64 victory over Nebraska Saturday afternoon

The Huskers trailed 39-38 at halftime and led 43-41 after Kevin Cross’ 3-pointer with 18:28 remaining. From there, Wisconsin took control, as D’Mitirk Trice hit three of his five 3-pointers in the spurt, pushing the Badger lead to 17 before Thorir Thorbjarnarson’s 3-pointer ended the Badger run .

Nebraska chipped away at the deficit, pulling to within 10 with just under eight minutes remaining. The Huskers had two open looks on the next two possessions, but could not pull any closer before Wisconsin ran off eight straight points, including a pair of 3-point from Brad Davision to push the lead back to 18 with just over five minutes remaining.

Senior guard Haanif Cheatham reached double figures for the 17th time this season leading the Huskers with 17 points. Dachon Burke would add 10 for the Huskers, while Cam Mack flirted with a triple double, finishing with eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Yvan Ouedraego would have a solid game coming off the bench for the Huskers with eight points and 10 rebounds.

For the Badgers, Davison tied his career high of 30 points and also tied a school record for the three-pointers made in a game with eight. Davison is the only Big Ten player to have made eight three-pointers in a conference game this year. Micah Potter added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Badgers (15-10, 8-6) off the bench.