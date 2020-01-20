Huskers Fight Off Michigan

Lincoln – Hannah Whitish tied her career high with six three-pointers to finish with 20 points and help the Nebraska women’s basketball team rally from a 13-point third-quarter deficit for a 74-71 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon. With the win, Nebraska improved to 14-4 overall on the season and 4-3 in the Big Ten, while Michigan slipped to 12-6 overall and 3-4 in the conference. The Huskers, who matched their victory total from the 2018-19 season, improved to 11-1 at home. While Whitish poured in a season-high 20 points, she got lots of help from long range, including a season-high three three-pointers from fellow senior Nicea Eliely in the second half. Eliely finished with 11 points, while sophomore Sam Haiby added 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points. Leigha Brown gave the four Huskers in double figures with 10 points, including five big free throws in the final three minutes to help Nebraska secure the win. Nebraska returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday night to complete a two-game home stand by battling Purdue. Tip-off between the Huskers and Boilermakers is set for 7 p.m., with tickets available now at Huskers.com.