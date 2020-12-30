Huskers Hammered at Ohio State

Nebraska could not overcome a cold-shooting night, as the Huskers fell at No. 25 Ohio State, 90-54, in Columbus on Wednesday evening.

The Huskers (4-6, 0-3 Big Ten) shot just 28.3 percent on the night, including 24.3 percent in the first half, as Ohio State built a 38-21 halftime lead.

Nebraska took an early lead and was tied at 13 after a Teddy Allen 3-pointer with 13:15 left in the half, but the Huskers had just one field goal the remainder of the half. Despite the cold spell, NU was within 33-21 after Trey McGowens’ 3-pointer with 2:59 left in the half, but the Buckeyes scored the final five points to push the lead to 17.

The Huskers pulled to within 14 on a McGowens 3-point play on the Huskers’ first second-half possession, but OSU put the game out of reach with a 12-2 spurt and cruised to the win.

Allen was the only Husker to finish in double figures, finishing with 13 points,

Justin Ahrens led five Ohio State (8-2, 2-2 Big Ten) players in double figures with 18 points.