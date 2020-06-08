Huskers land linebacker recruit from Iowa

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost picked up another verbal commitment over the weekend. Seth Malcom from Tabor Iowa announced his commitment to the big red. Malcom comes from Fremont-Mills high school and is the ninth known commitment for the 2021 class. The 6-3 210 pound prospect chose Nebraska over strong interest from Iowa State and Kansas State. Iowa had not offered a scholarship at this time.
