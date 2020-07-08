Huskers pick up 12th commitment

Lincoln-Jackson (Miss.) Academy cornerback, Lardarius Webb Jr. announced yesterday he will accept a scholarship offer from Nebraska. Webb was offered by the Huskers back in late June. He is the 12th know commit for the Huskers in the 2021 recruiting class. As a junior he racked up 51 tackles and had three interceptions. His father played 12 years in the NFL and helped the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl title.