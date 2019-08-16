Huskers Practice in Memorial Stadium

The Nebraska football team practiced in full pads on Friday, working out for a little over two hours in Memorial Stadium.

Head coach Scott Frost met with the media after practice and talked about how he has been pleased with the team’s effort two weeks into fall camp.

“The energy’s been great,” Frost said. “I keep expecting there to be a little bit of a ‘let down’ practice, and we haven’t had it. I think that goes along with having a bunch of guys that love to play football and are passionate about it. They enjoy being out there practicing and when you love something it’s easier to go harder.”

Frost said one of the highlights of Friday’s practice was the extensive work the Huskers’ younger players saw.

“The young guys did a pretty good job,” Frost said. “The young guy scrimmage that it turned into was a lot better than what I saw last year.”

Frost was also asked about sophomore wide receiver Kade Warner.

“Kade is one of our favorite guys,” Frost said. “He comes to work with a smile on his face every day. (He’s) really smart and knows all the receiver spots, a guy we can rely on.”

The Huskers will be back on the practice field tomorrow before taking Sunday off.