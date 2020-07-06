Huskers Release New Mobile App – Featuring Mobile Tickets

Nebraska Athletics is excited to announce the release of a new mobile app, including the addition of built-in mobile ticketing. Fans will now have access to tickets and parking via their mobile device.

As part of our ongoing effort to enhance our fan experience and improve safety at all of our venues, we are excited to deliver a new and convenient way for fans to access tickets and parking passes for every Husker home event directly on their smartphone. Nebraska Athletics will utilize contactless entry into all venues beginning with the 2020 fall sports season. To increase safety at all venues, printed season and single-game tickets will not be mailed out this year. Fans will also not be able to utilize a print at home option. Souvenir tickets for football will be available in the official football game day program.

The Nebraska Huskers mobile app will be the easiest and most convenient way for fans to access their Husker ticket account. To save time at the venue, fans are encouraged to save tickets and parking to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps prior to arrival on game day.

* Tickets and parking have not yet been fully released so the ability to save to Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps is not available at this time. Ticket and parking transfers are also not available at this time.

Information on capacity at Nebraska home events will be determined at a later time.

While the Nebraska Huskers app is the easiest way for a fan to access their tickets and parking, fans can also still simply visit huskers.com/myaccount on their mobile browser. Log in with their email or Husker tickets account number and password. At that point fans will be able to manage their online account from their smartphone.

The new Nebraska Huskers App is available in both the App Store and Google Play Store. Fans with the current Husker App do not need to search for anything, simply download the latest update for the app and it’ll quickly update to the new version. New users can search Official Nebraska Huskers in the App Store or Google Play Store, or simply visit https://huskers.com/mobileapp on their mobile device and the link with automatically direct fans to the proper download location depending on their phone.

Along with mobile tickets, the new app includes many other features to keep you connected to your favorite Husker programs including:

Pick the sports you want to follow and get a customizable news feed

Sign up for only the news you want to get with customizable push notifications for news and score alerts

A user profile to customize your app experience

Mobile ordering for select concession stands (this feature will be released at a later time)

Fan associations (student, alumni, season ticket holder and Husker fan) so we can better communicate with you

Free live and on-demand audio/video from the Husker Sports Network

Interactive venue maps (including parking, concessions and many other fan amenities)

Schedules and rosters

Live stats

Photo galleries

Podcasts

Shop the Fanatics Online Husker Shop

Accounts that selected mail delivery for their season tickets will receive a $10 credit and accounts that selected UPS delivery will receive a $15 credit. Credits will be applied 2-3 weeks before the season.

Please check out the FAQ below for more information. If fans still need assistance please email our ticket office at nebraska@huskers.com, connect with us on twitter @HuskerTickets or text GoMobile to 83200 and an athletics representative will be able to assist you with any questions.

MOBILE TICKETING FAQ

GENERAL INFORMATION

How do I download the mobile app?

Fans with the current Husker App do not need to search for anything, simply download the latest update for the app and it will quickly update to the newest version.

New users can download the app by clicking here – https://huskers.com/mobileapp – and the link will automatically take your mobile device to the App Store or Google Play Store depending on your device.

What is changing with tickets and parking?

Beginning with the 2020 athletics season, all advanced purchased season and single game tickets for all ticketed sports at the University of Nebraska will be distributed via mobile delivery. There will be no physical tickets, season ticket cards or print-at-home (printable PDF) tickets available.

Why mobile tickets?

Moving to mobile ticketing provides a safer and contactless entry for all fans and staff at our home events. The benefits of mobile tickets include:

Quick and easy entry to all venues using your mobile phone or smart device

Access to all pre-purchased season and single game tickets via the Nebraska Huskers App or huskers.com/myaccount

Reduce the risk of lost, stolen, counterfeit or forgotten tickets

When will my tickets be available on my account?

Tickets will be viewable in your account 2-3 weeks before the start of the sport season(s) in which you hold tickets. Once the tickets are available on accounts, the ticket holder of record will receive an email letting them know.

How do I access my tickets?

If you do not already have it – download the Official Nebraska Huskers App (http://huskers.com/mobileapp.aspx) and select the ticket icon in the bottom right corner. Then log in with your ticket account information and you will find all active tickets for the season. You then can click on the ticket, open it and scan it to get into the game. To save time at the gate fans are encouraged to save their tickets from their app to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps. Fans can also access their tickets via a mobile browser by going to huskers.com/myaccount.

What if I paid to have my tickets shipped to me?

Accounts that selected mail delivery will receive a $10 credit and accounts that selected UPS delivery will receive a $15 credit. Credits will be applied 2-3 weeks before the season.

How will parking passes work?

Season parking passes will also be found on your mobile device and will work the same way as tickets. Passes will be found in your Husker App. Simply scan directly from the app or to save time you can add your passes to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps.

What if I do not have cell or WiFi service at the venue?

There is Wi-Fi available in and around our venues but we suggest downloading tickets and parking to Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps prior to arriving at the venue to avoid Wi-Fi or cell service issues. Once tickets are successfully downloaded to Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps, Wi-Fi is not required to access tickets and/or parking.

What if my guest(s) and I arrive to the venue at different times?

Each individual will need a ticket to enter the venue. Tickets can be transferred to each member of your party prior to your arrival. This will allow you and your party the convenience of entering at your own time.

Can I take a screenshot of my digital ticket(s) and text or email the screenshot to one of my guests so they can enter?

No. To reduce fraud and counterfeiting, screenshots of your mobile ticket or pictures of your barcode will not be valid for entry.

What happens if my mobile ticket doesn’t scan properly?

That can usually be solved by turning your screen brightness to the highest setting.

Can I have multiple tickets on the same mobile device?

Yes, every ticket tied to your account will be loaded into your mobile app. Tickets can be viewed by swiping left or right on your smartphone once you open the event. If your whole party is not arriving at the same time, we recommend transferring tickets to each member of your party for easiest access entering the venue.

What if I don’t have a smartphone, my battery dies or some other extenuating experience happens on game day?

If someone coming with you has a smartphone, before heading to the venue you can transfer the tickets to them via huskers.com/myaccount. One smartphone can be used to scan multiple tickets and provide both parties access to the game.

If you do not own a smartphone, please contact the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office for further assistance Monday through Friday (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at (800) 8-BIG RED or nebraska@huskers.com.

On event days, please visit the main ticket office location at that venue for assistance.

Can digital tickets be downloaded onto a desktop computer and printed?

No. A mobile ticket barcode cannot be transferred to paper. Any barcodes transferred to paper will not be acceptable for entrance into our venues.

If I purchased tickets on StubHub, how can I access them on gameday?

Tickets purchased through StubHub are separate from tickets purchased through Nebraska Athletics. StubHub offers mobile tickets through the StubHub app that can be scanned from a smartphone on game day. Any questions regarding StubHub purchases should be directed to their customer support. StubHub customer service can be reached via telephone at (866) 788-2482 or online at https://stubhub.custhelp.com/.

What are device and software requirements for entry?

In order to run the Official Nebraska Husker App fans with an iPhone will need to have iOS 10 (or higher), while android users will need to have version 5.0 (or higher).

I need more assistance, who do I contact?

For further assistance, please contact the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office Monday through Friday (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at (800) 8-BIG RED or nebraska@huskers.com.

TRANSFERRING TICKETS/PARKING

Ticket and parking transfers are not available at this time.

How can I transfer tickets and/or parking to another person?

Tickets and parking can be transferred via the Husker App or by visiting huskers.com/myaccount. Simply log into your account and select the ticket(s) or parking pass you wish to transfer and follow the instructions to send a text invitation to a friend or family member to accept the ticket(s).

Is there a cost to transfer my tickets or parking?

There is no fee to transfer single game tickets or parking from your online account. However, the sender and recipient must work out payment on their own if necessary.

Can I transfer my tickets or parking more than one time?

A ticket or parking pass can be transferred more than once. Once it is transferred it will be in the new user’s account and they will have the ability to transfer it if needed. A ticket or parking transfer can be canceled prior to it being completed and accepted by the recipient.

If I transfer my tickets or parking pass, can the person receiving them just show the confirmation text/email for entrance?

No. The confirmation text message the new ticket holder receives does NOT act as their ticket(s) or parking pass. They will need to click on the link in the text message they receive and then login into their ticket account, or if they do not have an account they will need to create one. Once they have an account they must login to huskers.com/myaccount or their Official Nebraska Huskers App or show their mobile ticket or parking pass on their phone.

Can ticket holders transfer tickets of parking after the event has started?

No, you cannot transfer/sell tickets or parking after the event has begun.

Do transfers expire?

Yes, transfers automatically expire if not completed within 48 hours of invitation.

PARKING

My parking pass is now digital?

Season parking passes will all be accessed via the Official Nebraska Huskers App or by going to huskers.com/myaccount. Fans will scan their parking pass when entering the parking lot.

Can I transfer just my parking?

Yes, all tickets and parking passes are separate so fans are able to transfer each individual item.

Are there still cash-only lots for fans without season parking passes?

Yes, UNL parking services will still staff cash only lots on gamedays. To find those lots please check the Official Nebraska Huskers App or visit huskers.com/gameday.

I have two parking spots, do I need to scan both passes?

Yes, if a fan has multiple parking stalls in a lot they will need to scan each parking pass.

Can I transfer my parking pass more than one time?

A ticket or parking pass can be transferred more than once. Once it is transferred it will be in the new user’s account and they will have the ability to transfer it if needed. A ticket or parking transfer can be canceled prior to it being completed and accepted by the recipient.

I need more assistance, who do I contact?

For further assistance, please contact the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office Monday through Friday (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at (800) 8-BIG RED or nebraska@huskers.com.