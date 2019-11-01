Huskers Roll Past Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 8 Nebraska volleyball team recorded an emphatic 25-10, 25-10, 25-20 sweep of Rutgers in front of a crowd of 8,141 on Saturday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers (17-3, 9-2 Big Ten) began the second half of the conference slate with a resounding victory by hitting .384 and holding Rutgers to .099 on the night. The five Huskers who had double-digit swings all hit better than .350 for the match. Lexi Sun paced the Huskers with 12 kills on .455 hitting, and Jazz Sweet had 10 kills while hitting .400. Callie Schwarzenbach tied her career high with nine kills on .368 hitting. Lauren Stivrins chipped in eight kills, hitting .375, and Madi Kubik had seven kills with a .462 hitting percentage.

Nebraska had 50 kills to just 24 for Rutgers. Nicklin Hames had 36 assists and 10 digs. Kenzie Knuckles led the Big Red to a 47-33 advantage in digs with 16. Sun added seven digs to go with her 12 kills. Nebraska had five aces on the night, three by Hames and two by Sun.

Rutgers fell to 7-15 overall and 1-10 in Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights were led by Anastasiia Maksimova, who had nine kills.

The Huskers are back at home on Saturday, hosting No. 7 Penn State at 7:30 p.m. The match will be televised on BTN and streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app. It can be heard on Husker Sports Network affiliates, Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Set 1: Schwarzenbach had four early kills to lift the Huskers to a 6-2 lead. Nebraska ripped off a 6-0 run on the serve of Kubik, who added a kill and a block with Stivrins during that run that made it 16-5. A pair of kills by Sun increased the lead to 20-7, and Schwarzenbach added a fifth kill before an ace by Sun made it 22-9. The Huskers took the first set, 25-10, hitting .500 along the way while holding Rutgers to .000. Schwarzenbach, Sun and Sweet combined for 13 of Nebraska’s 18 kills.

Set 2: The Huskers opened the set with an 11-0 run, as Rutgers committed three attacking errors and Hames served two aces. Sweet, Sun and Schwarzenbach combined for six kills in that stretch before Rutgers got on the board. Kubik and Stivrins combined for three straight kills, and the Huskers built the lead to 19-3. Anezka Szabo checked in and posted a kill for set point at 24-8, and Sun finished it off at 25-10. NU hit .375 in set two and held the Scarlet Knights to .077.

Set 3: Hames broke a 5-5 tie with a kill, and Sun followed with a kill and a block with Sun to make it 8-5. Hames’ third ace of the match put the Huskers up 12-7, but Rutgers pulled within 14-13. Then Sweet terminated her ninth and 10th kills, and Stivrins tacked on another kill before Kubik hammered two in a row to make it 20-13 Huskers. The Scarlet Knights then scored a 5-0 run to get within 20-18, and they pulled within two on three occasions, but the Huskers answered with a kill each time, including twice by Stivrins. Nebraska held on 25-20 for the sweep with a block by Szabo to end it.