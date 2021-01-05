Huskers Start Season Ranked 5th

The Nebraska volleyball team was ranked No. 5 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll released on Tuesday.

The Huskers finished the 2019 season with a 28-5 record and reached an NCAA regional final. NU was ranked fifth in the final poll of 2019 and returns all six starters and libero.

Wisconsin will open the season as the preseason No. 1-ranked team. Texas, Stanford and Kentucky followed the Badgers in the top five.

The Huskers will open the 2020-21 season with a two-match series at Indiana on January 22-23. Nebraska’s 22-match Big Ten-only schedule features eight matches against teams ranked in the top 25 and six ranked in the top 10.

AVCA Coaches Poll

1. Wisconsin

2. Texas

3. Stanford

4. Kentucky

5. Nebraska

6. Baylor

7. Minnesota

8. Washington

9. Penn State

10. Utah

11. Florida

12. Louisville

13. Purdue

14. Notre Dame

15. Creighton

16. BYU

17. Missouri

18. Georgia Tech

19. Pittsburgh

20. Marquette

21. Hawai’i

22. UCLA

23. San Diego

24. Michigan

25. Western Kentucky