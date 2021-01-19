class="post-template-default single single-post postid-509304 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Huskers To Appear Nine Times This Spring On Tv | KRVN Radio

Huskers To Appear Nine Times This Spring On Tv

BY Jayson Jorgensen | January 19, 2021
Home News Regional Sports
Huskers To Appear Nine Times This Spring On Tv
NU Volleyball Spring Tv Schedule-Photo Courtesy NU Sports

The Nebraska volleyball team will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network 12 times this season, and three additional matches will broadcast statewide on NET.

Nine of Nebraska’s 11 home matches will be televised on BTN or NET. All matches televised on BTN will also be streamed on FoxSports.com and the FoxSports app. The three NET matches, as well as the remaining non-televised matches, are streamed on BTNPlus.com (subscription necessary).

The fifth-ranked Huskers open the 2020-21 season at Indiana on Friday at 5 p.m. (CT). The teams will play again on Saturday at 5 p.m. (CT). Both matches at Indiana this weekend will not be televised but will be streamed on BTNPlus.com.

 

2020-21 Nebraska Volleyball TV Schedule

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV
Friday, Jan. 29 vs. Northwestern 6 p.m. NET
Friday, Feb. 5 vs. Maryland 6 p.m. NET
Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Maryland 7:30 p.m. BTN
Friday, Feb. 19 vs. Minnesota 8 p.m. BTN
Sunday, Feb. 21 vs. Minnesota Noon BTN
Friday, Feb. 26 at Wisconsin 7 p.m. BTN
Saturday, Feb. 27 at Wisconsin 7 p.m. BTN
Friday, March 5 at Illinois TBD BTN
Saturday, March 13 vs. Ohio State TBD BTN
Wednesday, March 17 at Iowa 6 p.m. BTN
Saturday, March 20 vs. Iowa 6 p.m. NET
Friday, March 26 at Michigan TBD BTN
Saturday, March 27 at Michigan TBD BTN
Thursday, April 1 vs. Penn State 8 p.m. BTN
Friday, April 2 vs. Penn State 8 p.m. BTN

 

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: