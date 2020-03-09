Huskers Win Series Over Columbia

Lincoln, Neb. – Leading 7-5 after the top of the seventh, Nebraska (5-8) scored five runs over the next two innings on its way to a 12-5 win over Columbia at Hawks Field on Sunday afternoon. Five Huskers notched multi-hit efforts to help NU’s offense compile 15 hits altogether. Spencer Schwellenbach and Luke Boynton led the way with three hits apiece. Boynton, Luke Roskam and Cam Chick each produced three-RBI efforts. Lefty Caleb Feekin, making his first career start on the mound, allowed one run in 2.1 innings of work. NU saw relief appearances from Tyler Martin, Quinn Mason, Bo Blessie, Trey Kissack, Sayer Diederich and Max Schreiber. Mason recorded four strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Schreiber earned the save by tossing 2.1 no-hit scoreless frames. The Huskers return to action on Tuesday against Northern Colorado at Hawks Field, starting at 4:05 p.m. (CT). The two-game series between the Huskers and Bears concludes on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m.