class="post-template-default single single-post postid-503557 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Huskers won’t be in a bowl game | KRVN Radio

Huskers won’t be in a bowl game

BY Husker athletics | December 20, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Huskers won’t be in a bowl game

Nebraska has determined it will not participate in a bowl game this season.   Below are statements from Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos and Head Coach Scott Frost.

 

Athletic Director Bill Moos

“The young men in our football program have shown great discipline this year adhering to necessary safety measures and protocols. I commend them for how they handled the challenges they faced in this unprecedented season.

 

“I also can’t thank our coaching staff and support staff enough for the leadership, organization and professionalism they have displayed. It has been a true team effort to make this season possible. It has been a grueling 10 months for all involved, but because of the efforts of our football student-athletes, coaches and staff, we were one of only a few Big Ten teams that avoided a pause in team activities during the 2020 season.”

 

Head Coach Scott Frost

“Our players made great sacrifices this fall to allow us to play eight games and practice without disruption throughout the season. As their head coach I am proud of how they continued to fight and finished the season with a win on Friday. This year has been a long grind and it is time for our guys to have a break, and the opportunity to spend Christmas and the holiday season with their family and friends. We will turn our focus to the 2021 season, and we look forward to our players returning to campus for the spring semester in January.”

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: