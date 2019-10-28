VIDEO: Indiana AD remark on Huskers’ lack of respect baffles Frost

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska coach Scott Frost says he doesn’t know what prompted Indiana athletic director Fred Glass to tell the Indianapolis newspaper the Cornhuskers’ staff doesn’t respect the Hoosiers’ football program.

Glass told the Indianapolis Star after the Hoosiers’ 38-31 win in Lincoln on Saturday that the victory was “particularly gratifying, particularly knowing Nebraska’s staff had no respect for our program.”

Glass declined to elaborate, other than to say Nebraska’s staff would know what he was referring to.

VIDEO: Scott Frost at the Monday Press Conference

Asked Monday if he or his staff said or did anything that would have led to Glass’ comment, Frost said, “We’ve been scratching our heads wondering what that’s all about.”

Frost congratulated the Hoosiers at the postgame news conference. Indiana coach Tom Allen didn’t address the matter at his Monday news conference.

