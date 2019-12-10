Indoor Practice Facility Approved For UNK

KEARNEY – An indoor tennis complex planned for University Village scored another victory last week. The Board of Regents approved an agreement Thursday that allows the University of Nebraska at Kearney and city of Kearney to build and operate the $7.5 million facility. Under the agreement, the city will construct, own and operate the six-court tennis complex located along North Railroad Street on the south edge of UNK’s University Village development.

UNK will provide operational and maintenance support throughout the 25-year contract. “The joint operational support for this facility enables UNK and the city to address maintenance, custodial services and landscaping in cost-effective ways,” said Jon Watts, vice chancellor for business and finance at UNK. A donor-driven project, the tennis complex will be paid for primarily with private contributions and a $1.125 million grant awarded to the city by the state’s Civic and Community Center Financing Fund. Donor commitments are expected to cover about $5.5 million of the total cost.