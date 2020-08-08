Islander Preseason Put On Hold

Organized football practice at Grand Island Senior High is delayed until Aug. 24. Two members of the Islander football staff are quarantined due to COVID-19. One has been confirmed COVID-19 positive and another is quarantined at this time following Central District Health Department and Grand Island Public Schools protocol. The quarantine process is being practiced as a precaution to the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and coaches. The Island football squad was supposed to begin the year at home on August 28th against Kearney.

In a press release, the school said that all other sports and activities will resume as scheduled on Aug. 10. GIPS is working closely with the CDHD for further guidance and specific directions concerning student-athletes.