Jacob Janssen Breaks Holdrege Wrestling Escape Mark

HOLDREGE – The Holdrege Wrestling team will update their career escape record mark as senior Jacob Janssen broke the record previously held by Tyler Peterson.

Janssen now has 126 career escapes, cruising past the previous mark at 111 escapes. Wrestling at 138 pounds, the senior has a career mark of 27-20 and has had finishes of 3rd place this season at the Holdrege Invitiational and the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational. Janssen also recently placed 4th at the Central Conference tournament over the weekend at Adams Central.

Sub-districts begin in Lexington on Friday for the Holdrege Wrestling team, facing off against other teams including Broken Bow, Cozad, Lexington, McCook, Sidney.