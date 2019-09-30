Jenkins claims GPAC Defensive Player of the Week award

SEWARD, Neb. – For the second week in a row, the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player of the Week award has gone to a member of the Concordia University football team. The latest honoree is freshman safety AJ Jenkins, as announced on Monday (Sept. 30). Senior linebacker Derek Tachovsky picked up the same accolade a week ago.

Jenkins and the Bulldog defense have performed at an exceptionally high level over the past two weeks. The Wilcox, Neb., native and product of Wilcox-Hildreth High School played a starring role for a squad that forced seven Briar Cliff turnovers in the 16-14 Concordia win on homecoming. Jenkins secured his first career interception, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and made six tackles. The Bulldogs limited Briar Cliff to only 191 total yards and five first downs. The Chargers converted only 1-of-13 third down attempts.

Jenkins and the Bulldogs (2-2, 2-1 GPAC) will be back in action this Saturday for a contest at Jamestown (0-5, 0-3 GPAC). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT from Jamestown, N.D.