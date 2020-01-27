John Higgins Wrestling Invite Results

John Higgins Invite Results
1 Bennington 157.5
2 Hastings 156.5
3 Norfolk 143.0
4 Scott Community 141.5
5 Beatrice 130.5
6 Wray 106.5
7 Gering 94.0
8 Adams Central 93.0
9 Sidney 92.0
10 North Platte 81.0
11 Lincoln Southwest 80.5
12 Holdrege 76.0
13 Lexington 73.0
14 McCook 64.0
15 Cozad 41.0
16 Gothenburg 18.0
Individual Results
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kael Lauridsen of Bennington
2nd Place – Brady Collins of Wray
3rd Place – Quinton Chavez of Gering
4th Place – Tristen Obermiller of Adams Central
5th Place – Markus Miller of Hastings
6th Place – Daven Naylor of Lexington
1st Place Match
Kael Lauridsen (Bennington) 32-0, Fr. over Brady Collins (Wray) 29-1, Fr. (MD 12-2)
3rd Place Match
Quinton Chavez (Gering) 27-3, Jr. over Tristen Obermiller (Adams Central) 29-5, Sr. (Dec 7-6)
5th Place Match
Markus Miller (Hastings) 26-9, So. over Daven Naylor (Lexington) 22-11, Fr. (MD 11-2)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Braiden Kort of Adams Central
2nd Place – Landan McLaughlin of Lincoln Southwest
3rd Place – AJ Parrish of Bennington
4th Place – Ivan Lazo of Lexington
5th Place – Austin Munier of Sidney
6th Place – Brayden Schmalz of Holdrege
1st Place Match
Braiden Kort (Adams Central) 33-3, Fr. over Landan McLaughlin (Lincoln Southwest) 27-5, So. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
AJ Parrish (Bennington) 31-4, Fr. over Ivan Lazo (Lexington) 26-8, Jr. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
Austin Munier (Sidney) 16-8, So. over Brayden Schmalz (Holdrege) 13-10, Jr. (Fall 1:57)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Drew Arnold of Beatrice
2nd Place – Ean Bailey of Lexington
3rd Place – Paul Ruff of Gering
4th Place – Kash Bates of Lincoln Southwest
5th Place – Cole Rockwell of Wray
6th Place – Hunter Anderson of Bennington
1st Place Match
Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 31-1, Jr. over Ean Bailey (Lexington) 25-8, Sr. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
Paul Ruff (Gering) 26-2, Jr. over Kash Bates (Lincoln Southwest) 21-7, Fr. (MD 12-0)
5th Place Match
Cole Rockwell (Wray) 13-4, Sr. over Hunter Anderson (Bennington) 19-15, So. (NC)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jaylan Ruffin of North Platte
2nd Place – Landon Weidner of Hastings
3rd Place – Weston Godfrey of Norfolk
4th Place – Tyler Nagel of Gering
5th Place – Talyn Campbell of McCook
6th Place – Zach Rohrbough of Scott Community
1st Place Match
Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 33-6, Jr. over Landon Weidner (Hastings) 26-7, Fr. (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
Weston Godfrey (Norfolk) 31-7, Jr. over Tyler Nagel (Gering) 22-10, Jr. (Fall 0:47)
5th Place Match
Talyn Campbell (McCook) 18-13, Jr. over Zach Rohrbough (Scott Community) 15-6, So. (NC)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trevor Reinke of Beatrice
2nd Place – Jaxon Morrow of Lincoln Southwest
3rd Place – Matthew Coe of Bennington
4th Place – Nathaniel Murillo of Gering
5th Place – Aaron Dittmer of Norfolk
6th Place – Bryce Brown of Hastings
1st Place Match
Trevor Reinke (Beatrice) 29-2, So. over Jaxon Morrow (Lincoln Southwest) 24-8, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Matthew Coe (Bennington) 27-11, Sr. over Nathaniel Murillo (Gering) 24-9, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
Aaron Dittmer (Norfolk) 31-7, Sr. over Bryce Brown (Hastings) 19-5, Sr. (M. For.)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kaden Wren of Scott Community
2nd Place – Nate Rocheleau of Gering
3rd Place – Cameron Kort of Adams Central
4th Place – Brecken Loftin of Cozad
5th Place – Santana Morin of North Platte
6th Place – Corben Libich of Gothenburg
1st Place Match
Kaden Wren (Scott Community) 23-0, Sr. over Nate Rocheleau (Gering) 32-4, Jr. (Dec 8-6)
3rd Place Match
Cameron Kort (Adams Central) 33-6, Sr. over Brecken Loftin (Cozad) 21-11, Sr. (Fall 1:37)
5th Place Match
Santana Morin (North Platte) 9-17, Jr. over Corben Libich (Gothenburg) 19-14, Sr. (NC)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Justus McDaniel of Scott Community
2nd Place – Brady Fago of Lexington
3rd Place – Treven Melroy of Holdrege
4th Place – Colby Puck of Bennington
5th Place – Tate Felber of McCook
6th Place – Blake Vaughn of North Platte
1st Place Match
Justus McDaniel (Scott Community) 18-0, Sr. over Brady Fago (Lexington) 28-4, Sr. (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match
Treven Melroy (Holdrege) 23-7, Sr. over Colby Puck (Bennington) 27-9, Sr. (NC)
5th Place Match
Tate Felber (McCook) 11-4, Jr. over Blake Vaughn (North Platte) 3-3, . (NC)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tyler Collins of Wray
2nd Place – Mason Brumbaugh of Hastings
3rd Place – Joshua Licking of Norfolk
4th Place – Noah Kliesen of Scott Community
5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
6th Place – Jarrett Koch of Beatrice
6th Place – Landon Towne of McCook
1st Place Match
Tyler Collins (Wray) 10-0, Jr. over Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 10-2, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
Joshua Licking (Norfolk) 32-1, Jr. over Noah Kliesen (Scott Community) 20-3, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match
Jarrett Koch (Beatrice) 25-11, Jr. over Landon Towne (McCook) 22-10, Sr. (DFF)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Izaak Hunsley of Hastings
2nd Place – Brayden Splater of Norfolk
3rd Place – Emmanuel Huerta of Wray
4th Place – Torrance Keehn of Beatrice
5th Place – Alex Anthony of McCook
6th Place – Jacob Awiszus of Gering
1st Place Match
Izaak Hunsley (Hastings) 33-3, Sr. over Brayden Splater (Norfolk) 30-6, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Emmanuel Huerta (Wray) 28-4, Sr. over Torrance Keehn (Beatrice) 12-7, So. (Fall 2:01)
5th Place Match
Alex Anthony (McCook) 19-14, Fr. over Jacob Awiszus (Gering) 29-10, So. (M. For.)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Brady Robb of Sidney
2nd Place – Brody Nelson of Beatrice
3rd Place – Austin Miller of Norfolk
4th Place – Jackson Phelps of Hastings
5th Place – Caleb Vandegrift of Scott Community
6th Place – Oaklyn Smith of Adams Central
1st Place Match
Brady Robb (Sidney) 25-4, Jr. over Brody Nelson (Beatrice) 20-7, Jr. (Fall 1:36)
3rd Place Match
Austin Miller (Norfolk) 29-8, So. over Jackson Phelps (Hastings) 17-12, Jr. (Dec 9-4)
5th Place Match
Caleb Vandegrift (Scott Community) 15-9, Sr. over Oaklyn Smith (Adams Central) 22-15, So. (NC)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Damen Pape of Hastings
2nd Place – Gavyn Brauer of North Platte
3rd Place – Luke MacDonald of Bennington
4th Place – Cale Goodman of Scott Community
5th Place – Deegan Nelson of Beatrice
6th Place – Hunter Mangelsen of Norfolk
1st Place Match
Damen Pape (Hastings) 36-0, Sr. over Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) 24-8, Jr. (MD 14-0)
3rd Place Match
Luke MacDonald (Bennington) 26-5, So. over Cale Goodman (Scott Community) 16-6, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
Deegan Nelson (Beatrice) 3-2, Fr. over Hunter Mangelsen (Norfolk) 12-12, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Imanol Munoz of Holdrege
2nd Place – Brock Ostdiek of Beatrice
3rd Place – Hunter Thompson of Bennington
4th Place – Hunter Ahrendt of Sidney
5th Place – Laikon Ames of Norfolk
6th Place – Ismael Ayala of Lexington
1st Place Match
Imanol Munoz (Holdrege) 24-4, Sr. over Brock Ostdiek (Beatrice) 21-12, So. (Dec 11-8)
3rd Place Match
Hunter Thompson (Bennington) 20-9, So. over Hunter Ahrendt (Sidney) 12-15, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
Laikon Ames (Norfolk) 32-6, Sr. over Ismael Ayala (Lexington) 11-15, So. (Fall 0:31)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Garett Menke of Bennington
2nd Place – Jose Molina of Wray
3rd Place – Cade Stott of Cozad
4th Place – Jacob Deckert of Adams Central
5th Place – Brayden Heffner of Norfolk
6th Place – Trent Weak of Holdrege
1st Place Match
Garett Menke (Bennington) 35-0, Sr. over Jose Molina (Wray) 24-6, Jr. (Fall 1:34)
3rd Place Match
Cade Stott (Cozad) 26-9, Sr. over Jacob Deckert (Adams Central) 25-4, So. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
Brayden Heffner (Norfolk) 22-10, So. over Trent Weak (Holdrege) 18-12, Sr. (NC)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Gabriel Bowers of Scott Community
2nd Place – Hayden Hofrock of Sidney
3rd Place – Josh Callejas of Hastings
4th Place – Reid Steinbeck of McCook
5th Place – Jake Jensen of Norfolk
6th Place – Tyler Pavelka of Adams Central
1st Place Match
Gabriel Bowers (Scott Community) 16-6, Jr. over Hayden Hofrock (Sidney) 26-3, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
Josh Callejas (Hastings) 16-9, Sr. over Reid Steinbeck (McCook) 19-10, Jr. (Fall 0:43)
5th Place Match
Jake Jensen (Norfolk) 25-8, Sr. over Tyler Pavelka (Adams Central) 24-15, So. (Dec 1-0)