Junior College seasons pushed back to the Spring

New guidelines adopted by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) late Monday afternoon will move most fall and winter sports to an abbreviated spring schedule. For McCook Community College this moves women’s volleyball to the spring and pushes back the start of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons until January. Citing the impact of COVID-19, the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council proposed numerous changes for fall, winter, and spring sports. “We are working with our coaches and school to make sure our student-athletes still have a great experience in the classroom and on the field/court,” said MCC Athletic Director Jon Olsen.

Monday’s revised guidelines do allow for fall practices for all teams. Under the new guidelines, spring volleyball practice will be permitted to begin Jan. 11, 2021 with competition allowed to start Jan. 28, 2021 with a maximum of 21 competition dates (16 fewer than in 2019). All regular season, region and district competition must be completed before April 3, 2021. MCC Volleyball Coach Hayley Kobza said Monday’s updated guidelines do not affect MCC volleyball’s youth camps which are still set for July 22-24 and the Wild West All Star Volleyball game is still scheduled for July 26. Spring practice for men’s and women’s basketball will start Jan. 11 with competition allowed to begin Jan. 22 and teams are permitted up to 22 games (MCC’s men played 31 games last season and the women 32). All games must be completed by April 10.