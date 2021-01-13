K-State To appear in Kickoff Classic

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State will kick off the 2021 season on September 4 against Stanford at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as the two teams have been chosen for the 2021 Allstate Kickoff Classic, which annually hosts the premier season-opening contest in college football. “We were honored when AT&T Stadium contacted us about potentially playing in this prestigious game,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “The idea of taking a home game away from Manhattan and Bill Snyder Family Stadium is a big decision, and as a staff and university, we feel that it is an opportunity that we could not pass up. “Our student-athletes will have the opportunity to play in one of the world’s finest venues, and Kansas State University and our football program will be in the national spotlight. Our fans have always enjoyed traveling to Arlington, and of course the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is one of our top markets for out of state graduates, and the 7,000-plus alums in the area will have the opportunity to support our team in person.”

The game will be the 12th contest to kick-off the college football season, the first as the Allstate Kickoff Classic and will mark the Wildcats’ second appearance at the venue. Past kickoff games in AT&T Stadium have included some of the nation’s best programs such as Alabama, Michigan, Auburn, Wisconsin, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and Florida, among others.