class="post-template-default single single-post postid-484147 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Kearney Football Team To Quarantine | KRVN Radio

Kearney Football Team To Quarantine

BY Kearney High | September 9, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
Kearney Football Team To Quarantine
KEARNEY— Kearney High School JV and Varsity football teams are quarantined due to COVID-19. A student on the Kearney squad has a confirmed case of COVID-19 and was unmasked at times during practice and at a JV game on Monday. Kearney Public Schools consulted with the Two Rivers Public Health Department. The team members can return to school if  they are symptom-free on September 22nd. The Bearcats were scheduled to play at North Platte this Friday.
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: