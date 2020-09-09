KEARNEY— Kearney High School JV and Varsity football teams are quarantined due to COVID-19. A student on the Kearney squad has a confirmed case of COVID-19 and was unmasked at times during practice and at a JV game on Monday. Kearney Public Schools consulted with the Two Rivers Public Health Department. The team members can return to school if they are symptom-free on September 22nd. The Bearcats were scheduled to play at North Platte this Friday.
Kearney Football Team To Quarantine
