class="post-template-default single single-post postid-461015 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Kearney Resident & Coach Passes Away | KRVN Radio

Kearney Resident & Coach Passes Away

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 12, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
Kearney Resident & Coach Passes Away
Russ Hiemstra-Courtesy Photo

OMAHA — Russ Hiemstra, 55, of Kearney died Sunday at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Hiemstra was the head softball coach at Kearney Catholic and was also the head coach of the Kearney Jersey’s senior baseball team. Hiemstra helped guide the Stars to the NSAA state softball tournament this past fall.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: