OMAHA — Russ Hiemstra, 55, of Kearney died Sunday at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Hiemstra was the head softball coach at Kearney Catholic and was also the head coach of the Kearney Jersey’s senior baseball team. Hiemstra helped guide the Stars to the NSAA state softball tournament this past fall.
Kearney Resident & Coach Passes Away
Russ Hiemstra-Courtesy Photo
