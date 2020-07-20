Kearney to host Nebraska match play

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-474072 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | July 20, 2020
The Kearney Country Club is the site for the 97th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship this week. The championship, will begin with an 18-hole Stroke Play Qualifying round today , followed by the Round of 16 later in the afternoon. Match play continues Tuesday with the Quarterfinals and Semifinals. The 18-hole Championship Final is slated to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

