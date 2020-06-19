King No Longer Joining Husker Basketball Program

Kobe King notified Nebraska Head Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg he will not be coming to play for the Big Red. “Kobe King has informed us that he will not be attending the University of Nebraska for personal reasons. We respect his decision and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Hoiberg. King had originally announced his commitment to Nebraska on February 26th. He had left the Wisconsin basketball program during the season in late January and averaged 10 points per game in 19 contests.