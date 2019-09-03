class="post-template-default single single-post postid-405396 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Knuckles Named B1G Freshman of the Week | KRVN Radio

Knuckles Named B1G Freshman of the Week

BY huskers.com | September 3, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
Knuckles Named B1G Freshman of the Week
Courtesy/NU Media Relations

Nebraska libero Kenzie Knuckles was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday by the conference office.

The Yorktown, Indiana native averaged 5.86 digs per set in Nebraska’s wins over No. 18 Creighton and UCLA last weekend. Knuckles had 22 digs and six assists against Creighton and followed the next night with 19 digs, four assists and one ace against the Bruins.

Knuckles was named to the Husker Invitational All-Tournament Team. She helped the Huskers hold their opponents to .074 hitting on the weekend.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments