Kubik Earns Big Ten Honors

Madi Kubik earned a pair of conference honors on Monday, as the outside hitter was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after leading Nebraska to a pair of wins over No. 20 Purdue and Maryland.

Kubik finished with 32 kills and hit .320 in Nebraska’s two matches last week, averaging 4.57 kills per set. Kubik began her week with a career night in the Huskers’ 3-1 win over 20th-ranked Purdue. Kubik had a match- and career-high 22 kills on .314 hitting against the Boilermakers, which tied for the most kills by a Husker freshman since 2004. She then hit .333 – her second-highest attack percentage of the season – at Maryland, totaling 10 kills and nearly recording a double-double with eight digs.

A native of West Des Moines, Iowa, Kubik has hit above .300 in four of her last six matches, totaling 60 kills during that stretch. On the season, Kubik is tied for third on the team with 150 kills.

Kubik is the first freshman to win Big Ten Player-of-the-Week honors this season. Kubik is the second Husker to be named the conference freshman of the week, joining Kenzie Knuckles who was honored following the opening weekend of the season.