Kubik Named B1G Freshman of the Week

Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

Kubik averaged 4.38 kills per set and 2.25 digs per set in wins over Michigan State and Iowa last week and was honored with her second career Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor. The West Des Moines, Iowa native had 19 kills and tied her career high with 16 digs in the five-set win over Iowa on Saturday. She recorded 16 kills on .306 hitting in a sweep at Michigan State last Wednesday.

Kubik and the Huskers face No. 7 Minnesota in Minneapolis on Friday at 8 p.m. and No. 5 Wisconsin in Madison on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.