Lauby performs well at GNAC Meet

Doane Tennis competed in the GPAC Individual Championships on Friday and Saturday at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. The Tigers had plenty of success over the two days including three championships in the “A” Division of the singles and doubles brackets. In the “B” Division, top-seed Brylee Lauby the junior from Lexington, advanced to the championship before dropping the final match in a tie-break. Lauby opened with a win over Madelyn Redding of Hastings, 6-0, 6-2. In the semifinals, she defeated fourth-seed Tenly Hansen of Morningside, 7-5, 6-0. In the championship, Lauby lost 6-2, 4-6, 0-1 (2-10) to 2nd seed Claudia Miranda Viera of Concordia.