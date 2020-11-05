Jake Leger of Lexington made a big announcement today (Thursday). He has accepted a scholarship offer to play baseball next season at Alabama. Leger played this spring for Iowa Community College before the season was shut down. This summer he played with the Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League, making six starts as he threw over 29 innings. He had offers from a number of other Division One programs.
Leger To Sign With Alabama
Jake Leger of Lexington to play for Alabama-Photo Courtesy Iowa Western CC
