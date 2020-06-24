Legion Baseball results 6-23

It was a busy Tuesday night for legion baseball action around the area. The First Tier Bank Bandits fell 16-15 to Hershland in eight innings and also lost to Imperial 12-3 in five innings. In the first game, the Bandits had seven hits as they scored 15 runs. Nate Gilming of Elm Creek led the way with three singles and was on baseball all five times. Josh Klingelhefer had a single and a double. In the second game the Bandits had four hits, with Reilly Fisher, Carson Rohde, Trevor Klingelhoefer and Nate Gilming all coming up with singles.

Rest of area scoreboard

Holdrege Juniors over Gothenburg 7-6

Gothenburg won the seniors game 9-0 5 innings

Minden seniors over St. Paul 16-9