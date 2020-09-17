Lexington adds last Second Opponent

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-485860 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | September 17, 2020
Lexington will face a new opponent on Friday night. Lexington’s game with Crete was cancelled which left the school looking for a new opponent. Activities Director Phil Truax was able to schedule a game with Central City in Lexington for 7pm. The Bison were also searching for a game after Boone Central had to cancel this week. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 1988.

