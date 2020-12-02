Lexington Announces Attendance Policy For Athletic Events

Due to a Directed Health Measure from the Governor’s office, attendance at Lexington High School Winter Athletic Contests will be limited to only household members and participants through the month of December. Those names have been submitted on a list to the Activities Department. If you do not live in the same household of a participant, please don’t attend the games at this time. All games/meets will be streamed, and can be found on the Lexington public schools webpage, under the “Activities” tab.