Lexington Bowlers Have Good Weekend

Taya Berry finished with a tournament high 532 series, as the Lexington Minutemaids finished 2nd during Saturday’s Boone Central Invite in Norfolk. The Minutemaids won all three of their qualifying matches in the eight team tournament, downing Fremont 5-3, Howells-Dodge 7-1, and Plainview 7-1. Berry, a junior, won all three of her points, bowling a match high 202 in the first game.

Junior Cordelia Harbison also notched all three of her points, finishing with a 361 series. After receiving a bye game for the Baker-style tournament, Lexington defeated Hartington-Newcastle 3-1.In the finals, the Minutemaids took on Wayne, who took a 2-1 in the best 3-of-5 series, before Lexington tied the match at 2-2.Lexington would then fall to Blue Devils in the final game to finish as runners-up in the tournament. Taya Berry was named the top Bowler on the Girl’s side of the tournament.

In their qualifying matches, the Lexington Minutemen fell to Fremont 8-0 and Plainview 7-1 while defeating Howells-Dodge 7-1. Sophomore Chayse Nelson led the way with a 481 series, winning one of his points. Junior Alex Gomez also added a 410 series, also getting one point. The Minutemen would then fall to Hartington-Newcastle 3-0 to finish 5th in the tournament.