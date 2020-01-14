Lexington Competes At Peru State

Lexington competed at the Peru State Powerlifting meet on Saturday January 11th. There were 174 lifters on the day from the following schools: Lexington, Clearwater-Orchard, Columbus Scotus, Columbus Lakeview, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Lincoln High, Johnson-Brock and Woodward Academy (IA).
Lexington Results
Boys Team – 1st Place
Girls Team – 1st Place
Co-ed Team – 1st Place
Lifter of the Meet
Lesli Garcia
Girls Individual Results
97 lbs
Jade Morales – 2nd Place
105 lbs
Alisha Rojas – 1st Place
Nayely Quinonez – 2nd Place
114 lbs
Malinda Lo – 1st Place
Jasmine Garcia – 2nd Place
Esmeralda Mendez – 4th Place
Sarahi Giron – 5th Place
123 lbs
Madi Smith – 2nd Place
Megan Dang – 3rd Place
132 lbs
Maritza Calmo – 2nd Place
Jackie Quinonez – 3rd Place
Anai Aguirre – 4th Place
165 lbs
Sindy Giron – 4th Place
Arlin Munoz – 5th Place
181 lbs
Carly Holbrook – 2nd Place
Julissa Barrios – 3rd Place
198 lbs
Karly Huerta – 1st
198+ lbs
Lesli Garcia – 1st
Boys Individual Results
114 lbs
Tyler Woody – 3rd
123 lbs
John Howard – 1st
Logan Dowling – 3rd
Luis Ceja – 4th
Morgan Bailey – 5th
132 lbs
Gaspar Andres – 1st
Fredy Velasquez – 2nd
148 lbs
Salvador Zamora – 1st
Cristian Cardenas – 2nd
Alex Velasquez – 3rd
220 lbs
Jose Guerrero – 4th
242 lbs
Henry Cabrera – 3rd
Gabriel Alvarez – 4th
275 lbs
Kevin Medina – 1st
Wilmer Hoisington – 3rd
HWT
Juan Laguna – 3rd