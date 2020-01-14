Lexington Competes At Peru State

Lexington competed at the Peru State Powerlifting meet on Saturday January 11th. There were 174 lifters on the day from the following schools: Lexington, Clearwater-Orchard, Columbus Scotus, Columbus Lakeview, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Lincoln High, Johnson-Brock and Woodward Academy (IA).

Lexington Results

Boys Team – 1st Place

Girls Team – 1st Place

Co-ed Team – 1st Place

Lifter of the Meet

Lesli Garcia

Girls Individual Results

97 lbs

Jade Morales – 2nd Place

105 lbs

Alisha Rojas – 1st Place

Nayely Quinonez – 2nd Place

114 lbs

Malinda Lo – 1st Place

Jasmine Garcia – 2nd Place

Esmeralda Mendez – 4th Place

Sarahi Giron – 5th Place

123 lbs

Madi Smith – 2nd Place

Megan Dang – 3rd Place

132 lbs

Maritza Calmo – 2nd Place

Jackie Quinonez – 3rd Place

Anai Aguirre – 4th Place

165 lbs

Sindy Giron – 4th Place

Arlin Munoz – 5th Place

181 lbs

Carly Holbrook – 2nd Place

Julissa Barrios – 3rd Place

198 lbs

Karly Huerta – 1st

198+ lbs

Lesli Garcia – 1st

Boys Individual Results

114 lbs

Tyler Woody – 3rd

123 lbs

John Howard – 1st

Logan Dowling – 3rd

Luis Ceja – 4th

Morgan Bailey – 5th

132 lbs

Gaspar Andres – 1st

Fredy Velasquez – 2nd

148 lbs

Salvador Zamora – 1st

Cristian Cardenas – 2nd

Alex Velasquez – 3rd

220 lbs

Jose Guerrero – 4th

242 lbs

Henry Cabrera – 3rd

Gabriel Alvarez – 4th

275 lbs

Kevin Medina – 1st

Wilmer Hoisington – 3rd

HWT

Juan Laguna – 3rd