Lexington Ends Streak Against McCook

Lexington-For the first time in 20 years Lexington beat McCook as the Minutemen won 24-21 in double overtime on Friday night.

After both teams scored in the first overtime, McCook missed a 43 yard field goal to open up the second overtime. Lexington then positioned itself for a game winning kick and Jason Tovar connected from 23 yards out to give Lexington the win. Dylan Richman who was making his first start at quarterback was 10-19 for 132 yards and two tds. He also scored on a 59 yard td run. Lexington hadn’t beaten McCook since a 22-12 win in 1999. The Minutemen are now 2-3 on the season and will host Gering on Friday. That game can be heard on KAMI Country Legends.

Scoring Summary

2 nd Quarter

Lexington 5:47

Dylan Richman (#6) rushed 59 yards for a TD

PAT Good by Jason Tovar (#27)

3 rd Quarter

McCook 8:58

Cameryn Berry (#5) rushed 4 yards for a TD

PAT good by Luke Maris (#31)

Lexington 1:44

Dau Mach caught a 9 yard pass from Dylan Richman (#6) for a TD

PAT Good by Jason Tovar (#27)

4 th Quarter

McCook 7:24

Corban Jernigan (#23) rushed 15 yards for a TD

PAT good by Luke Maris (#31)

1st OT

Lexington

Rafael Sandoval (#10) caught a 11 yard pass from Dylan Richman (#6) for a TD

PAT Good by Jason Tovar (#27)

McCook

Alec Langan (#34) rushed 1 yard for a TD

PAT good by Luke Maris (#31)

2nd OT

Jason Tovar (#27) kicked a 23 yard Field Goal to win the game