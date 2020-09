Lexington Girls Golf Invite Results

Lexington held its annual girls golf invite at Lakeside Country Club on Friday.

Team Scores

North Platte, 308

Scottsbluff, 316

Broken Bow, 356

York, 378

Gering, 397

Minden, 414

Gothenburg, 414

Holdrege, 416

Lexington, 424

Cozad, 427

MccCook, 436

Individual

Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 67

Bayle Steele, North Platte, 71

Anna Kelly, Scottsbluff, 72

Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 73

Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 74

Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 75

Maya Lashley, North Platte, 76

Madison Jackson, Broken Bow, 81

Annica Harm, Gothenburg, 82

Nielli Heinhold, Scottsbluff, 84