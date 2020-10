The NSAA boys state tennis tournament begins on Thursday in Lincoln. Lexington is looking for a good showing in Class B. Head coach Jake Saulsbury says its been a year of improvement.

Competitors for Lexington include

1# Singles, Henry Goodwin, 19-16

2# Singles, Greysen Strauss, 13-6

1 # Doubles, Agustin Lopez-Ibarra/ Dru Truax, 7-6

2 # Doubles, Ethan Mins/Christopher Swartz 15-3

Click here for bracket