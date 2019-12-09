Lexington Power Lifters Headed To Nationals

Lexington’s Power Lifting team competed over the weekend in Fremont at Midland University at the USAPL Midwest Senior States meet to earn their spots in the National High School Power Lifting Meet. The following qualified for the National High School meet coming up in March in Kileen, Texas: Karly Huerta, Madison Smith, Jasmine Garcia, Luis Ceja, Lesli Garica, Salvador Zamora, Gaspar Andres, Fredy Velasquez, Cristian Cardenas & John Howard.