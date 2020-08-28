class="post-template-default single single-post postid-481858 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Lexington Rolls Hastings | KRVN Radio

Lexington Rolls Hastings

BY Jayson Jorgensen | August 28, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
Lexington Rolls Hastings

The Lexington boys tennis team got its season off to a great start on Thursday. Lexington beat Hastings 8-1. Winners in singles action for Lexington included Ethan Mins, Greysen Strauss, Topher Swartz, Agustin Lopez, and Angel Perez. Lexington also won all three doubles matches as Greysen Strauss and Topher Swartz, Morgan Bailey and Agustin Lopez and Keith Allen and Andres Salinas all won their doubles matches.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: