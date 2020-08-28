Lexington Rolls Hastings

The Lexington boys tennis team got its season off to a great start on Thursday. Lexington beat Hastings 8-1. Winners in singles action for Lexington included Ethan Mins, Greysen Strauss, Topher Swartz, Agustin Lopez, and Angel Perez. Lexington also won all three doubles matches as Greysen Strauss and Topher Swartz, Morgan Bailey and Agustin Lopez and Keith Allen and Andres Salinas all won their doubles matches.